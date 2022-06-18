Ranbir Kapoor’s first-look poster of Shamshera leaked!

CHENNAI: The first- look poster of Shamshera , an epic period film starring Ranbir Kapoor was leaked on Twitter before its official release date.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in ‘Jersey’ and is making his return back to the big screen after four years.

The unofficial reveal of the poster will now alter the schedule planned by the makers of the film and Yash Raj Films.

Since the poster reveal, Twitter has been flooded with comments from fans showing their support and excitement for the movie.

The poster showed Ranbir in a rugged look holding an axe-like weapon. He adorns a full-length beard with warrior’s costume embodying his role of a legendary tribe leader.

The movie directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra is set to be released on July 22 in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.