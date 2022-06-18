'L353': Mohanlal to collaborate with filmmaker Vivek Thomas

CHENNAI: Mohanlal's 'L353' has been confirmed after a long wait, with the renowned actor teaming up with the young and brilliant Vivek Thomas, best known for the film 'Athiran.'

Mohanlal will join the set of 'L353' after concluding Jeethu Joseph's 'Ram.' In the poster, he appears in a frightening avatar in the first look poster of this film.

Sharing a picture with the crew, the legendary actor penned a note that read, “I am delighted to inform you that my 35-year-long friendship and goodwill with Mr. Shibu Baby John is moving into a joint venture to bring you more entertainment. I shall play the lead role in the movie produced by his brand-new film production company, John & Mary Creative.#L353.”