I'm scared of tattoos: Varun Dhawan

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' has been promoting the film in full swing.

Apart from being one of the most fashionable actors in the industry, Varun is known for his honest and candid interviews.

Speaking to ANI, Varun made a strange revelation. The muscular hunk told ANI that he is scared of tattoos! In an interview conducted on Friday, when asked about his tattoo in the film, Varun said, "nahi yaar main tattoo se thoda dar jaata hun". Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who were seated right beside Varun, also agreed in unison. Anil Kapoor said that he wouldn't ever get a tattoo even though he enjoyed sporting a fake one in his film 'Malang'.