Tom Hardy shares 'Venom 3' script cover for his fans

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor-writer Tom Hardy shared a script cover page of his upcoming movie, 'Venom 3', on Thursday.

The post shared by Tom doesn't reveal the name of the Venom sequel. Though the picture confirms that Tom will be working again with Kelly Marcel on the story of the Venom sequel.

As per Deadline, in place of tile, there is a black box containing a crude illustration of the Symbiote with a long, red tongue sticking out of its fanged mouth. The red of the tongue in the post may also hint at what many fans have hoped for: a crossover film with the red-clad Spider-Man.

Some also speculated that the "tongue" seems to end "in the shape of the letter 's,' potentially again hinting at a Spider-Man crossover."