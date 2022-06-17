Thalaivar169 by Nelson Dilipkumar titled Jailer

CHENNAI: #Thalaivar169 which will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar has been titled Jailer, makers of the film confirmed today.

Taking this announcement to Twitter, Sun Pictures wrote, “#Thalaivar169 is jailer,” along with a poster of a machete hanging with blood stains.

Ever since the release of Beast, there have been several rumours flooding the social media about the film. Twitterati even went to the extent of sharing screenshots of Nelson’s bio and said that the director was no longer involved in the project.

However, in an interview to DT Next, Nelson revealed that the shoot of the film would go on floors by the end of June or first week of July.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film will have its music by Anirudh Ravichander.