WASHINGTON: A manga comic adaptation of Disney and Pixar's super-hit animated teen film, 'Turning Red' is in the works and will be launched in the second half of 2023 Viz Media has announced.

The comic has been written by Dirchansky and illustrated by KAlfee, reported Variety.

Both the writer and the illustrator have confirmed that the title of the manga adaptation would be 'Disney and Pixar's Turning Red: 4*Town 4*Real: The Manga'.

According to Viz Media, the new adaptation "takes you behind the music of Canada's greatest nineties boy band, 4*Town."