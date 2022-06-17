Ajayan Vincent to be the cinematographer for Gentleman 2

The team announced Ajayan Vincent as the cinematographer. He has worked and is known for his work in Tamil, Malayalam,Telugu, and Hindi films. His films Annamayya, Rudhramadevi and Tom999 are some of his renowned works. The team disclosed that Ajayan will be working on Gentleman 2 using new age technology.

The makers of Gentleman 2 already announced that the music director for the film is Marakathamani (MM Keeravani) of Bahubali fame and two heroines as Nayanthara Chakravarthy and Priya Lal.

The film which is a sequel to director Shankar’s directorial debut Gentleman is now being directed by A Gokul Krishna. The other cast and technicians will also be well trained said KT Kunjumon.

Producer KT Kunjumon also said that the hero and other cast members and technicians will be announced any time soon.