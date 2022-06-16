Vijay Antony-Sarath’s ‘Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan’ wrapped up

Director Vijay Milton’s much-awaited action thriller Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan, featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, has finally been wrapped up.

Dhananjayan, one of the producers of the film, confirmed that the team had finally wrapped up the film. He tweeted, “Vijay Antony- Vijay Milton’s Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan shooting wrapped up today successfully. Teaser releasing soon. Thank you Milton sir.”

Dubbing for the film, starring actor Vijay Antony and Megha Akash in the lead, was already on.

Director Vijay Milton, who is known for his cinematography skills as much as he is known for his directorial abilities, seems to have now finished giving the final touches to Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan, which sources say will release this summer.

Produced by Kamal Bohra, Lalitha Dhananjayan, Pradeep B, Pankaj Bohra, and S Vikram of Infiniti Film Ventures, the film will have Sarath Kumar playing a pivotal character. The team has shot major portions of the film in Diu-Daman, making it the first ever Tamil film to have been shot in these locations. This apart, Kannada actors Dhananjaya and Pruthvi Ambar are making their debut in Tamil cinema through this film. The others in the star cast include Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Thalaivaasal Vijay, Surender Thakur, Praniti and director Ramana among others.