Hegde starts shooting for 2nd schedule of ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Hegde has commenced shooting for the second schedule of the Salman Khan-starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

She will be stationed in Telengana’s capital city until the schedule ends on June 21.

There are two foreign schedules on the cards for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which will be finalised soon.