Much-awaited title of 'Knives Out 2' has a name now!

WASHINGTON: American filmmaker Rian Johnson, on Monday, announced the name for the sequel to 2019's 'Knives Out' on his social media account with a teaser video.

Johnson took to his Twitter handle to share the big news with his fans and followers. Johnson entitled the 'Knives out 2' as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in his recent posts.

Before revealing the name, Johnson gave the idea behind the selection of title for 'Knives Out' sequel. In his first tweet, he wrote, "Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there's a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true".

"It wasn't just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues", Johnson continued.