Deepika is fine, went for routine check-up say Project K makers

Actress Deepika Padukone is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her upcoming film Project K directed by Nag Ashwin. The film has Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. There were several reports on Tuesday saying that Deepika was rushed to a private hospital after a sudden increase in her heartbeat. The reports also added that the actress started feeling uncomfortable while shooting for a crucial scene with Amitabh on Tuesday and was back on sets after treatment.

However, makers immediately refuted the reports and clarified saying that there is no truth to it. Sources in the film unit told us, “It is true that Deepika visited the hospital on the weekend. It was just a general check-up as she will be shooting in Hyderabad on a long haul. She will also undergo an intense martial arts training for her next film with Hrithik Roshan. Hence, she took an advice from the doctors on her fitness regime and diet. Reports of chest discomfort and pain are totally baseless.”

Meanwhile, Project K, produced by Vyajayanthi Movie Makers is a sci-fi action film that went on floors in December 2021.