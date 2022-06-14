Chandramukhi 2 is coming! Lawrence, Vadivelu to play lead roles

CHENNAI: Rajinikanth-starrer Chandramukhi got its sequel, 'Chandramukhi 2', as Lyca Productions announced its big project with filmmaker-actor Raghava Lawrence.

The film will be written and directed by P Vasu, who helmed the previous film that ran in theatres for more than 2.5 years (800 and odd days).

Making the big announcement, Lyca Productions wrote, "Elated to announce 🤩 our next Big project #Chandramukhi2 🗝️✨. Starring @offl_Lawrence & Vaigaipuyal #Vadivelu 😎. Directed by #PVasu 🎬. Music by @mmkeeravaani 🎶. Cinematography by @RDRajasekar 🎥. Art by #ThottaTharani 🎨 PRO @proyuvraaj 🤝🏻." (sic)