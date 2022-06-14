Chandramukhi 2 is coming! Lawrence, Vadivelu to play lead roles

CHENNAI: Rajinikanth-starrer Chandramukhi got its sequel, 'Chandramukhi 2', as Lyca Productions announced its big project with filmmaker-actor Raghava Lawrence.
The film will be written and directed by P Vasu, who helmed the previous film that ran in theatres for more than 2.5 years (800 and odd days).
Making the big announcement, Lyca Productions wrote, "Elated to announce 🤩 our next Big project #Chandramukhi2 🗝️✨. Starring @offl_Lawrence & Vaigaipuyal #Vadivelu 😎. Directed by #PVasu 🎬. Music by @mmkeeravaani 🎶. Cinematography by @RDRajasekar 🎥. Art by #ThottaTharani 🎨 PRO @proyuvraaj 🤝🏻." (sic)
The film stars Raghava Lawrence and 'Vaigaipuyal' Vadivelu in lead roles and has music by RRR and Bahubali fame MM Keeravani. Cinematography is done by RD Rajasekar and the art director is Thotta Tharani.
Chandramukhi revolves around a woman (Jyotika) who suffers from dissociative identity disorder that affects a family and a psychiatrist (Rajinikanth) who intends to solve the case while risking his life. It was a remake of Vasu's Kannada film Apthamitra (2004), which itself was a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993).
The film had a perfect blend of horror and comedy and had a stellar star cast of Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyotika, Vadivelu, and Nayanthara, with Nassar, Sheela, Vijayakumar, Vinaya Prasad, Sonu Sood, Suvarna Mathew, Vineeth, Malavika and KR Vijaya in supporting roles.
In a subsequent tweet, the production house also shared photos of the film's crew and wrote, "Positive Vibes ✨ & Happy Faces 😇 all around #Chandramukhi2 🗝️✨". (sic)
