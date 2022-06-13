Nani labels north-south cinema debate ‘stupid’

The blockbuster run of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Allu Arjun-led Pushpa and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 in the Hindi-speaking belt at a time when most of the Bollywood films have failed to generate buzz at the box office has led to chatters that the south film industry is challenging the monopoly of its northern counterpart.

The 38-year-old actor, whose National Award-winning film Jersey was recently remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor, believes success of films from any region of the country should be taken in stride as it contributes to the growth of the Indian film industry.

“This divide is stupid. With whatever is happening now, cinema is winning. We are naming ourselves -- Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood -- these are like borrowed names from Hollywood. I don’t understand why we call ourselves different industries. The languages may be different but we are one nation,” Nani said.

The actor, whose real name is Ghanta Naveen Babu, has featured in some of the most popular Telugu titles including Eega, Gentleman, Devadas, and Shyam Singha Roy.

Most of his films have been dubbed in various languages and enjoy a loyal fan base in the Hindi-speaking audience as well.

Nani said he has a positive outlook towards this creative exchange as it will lead to diverse stories being told.

“We are celebrating every good film coming from every state,” he concluded.