Have nothing to do with fake advertisement, clarifies actor Soori

CHENNAI: Well-known Tamil actor Soori has clarified that he has nothing to do with an advertisement on social media that claimed that the actor was running an educational trust to help poor students.

The ad claimed that those looking for funds to pursue their college education in engineering and arts could get funds for their education from the trust by attending an event at a college in Madurai on Monday.

Sharing the fake advertisement that was in Tamil on Twitter, Soori said, "We have nothing to do with this advertisement whatsoever. The picture you see in the advertisement was shot at an event which I attended. Using that picture, they have designed such an advertisement.