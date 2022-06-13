Ananya makes 'every hair flip count', mesmerizes fans in new video

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who is known for her quirky social media posts and candidness, has a stylish take on the classic hair flip! Delighting her fans on Instagram, Ananya recently posted a video in the Reels section of the application in which she is seen doing a hair flip. For the background music, Ananya chose 'Rangisari' from Dharma Productions' upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' that stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The 'Gehraiyaan' actor can be seen wearing a silver and black embellished crop top paired with black pants. Ananya captioned the post "it's not perfect but I don't hate it (emoji) makin every hair flip count". She also gave ace designer Manish Malhotra credits, suggesting that he shot the video.

Best friend and the new star kid in B-town, Shanaya Kapoor commented "uhhhh wow?!".

Choreographer and Director Farah Khan also dropped a lovely comment on the post. She wrote, "Lovinggg itt (heart emoji)".