Everyone has started getting the recognition they deserve: Priyamani

CHENNAI: National award-winning actress Priyamani was a sight to behold in a black saree in the green carpet of the IIFF Awards 2022 that was recently held in Abu Dhabi. The actress took time to talk to DT Next about her upcoming film Quotation Gang directed by Vivek, which marks her comeback in Tamil after a decade. Talking about Quotation Gang, an action thriller, she says, “I have almost completed the shoot of the film and have only a week’s shoot left to be done. The movie has been shaping up really well. I am not saying this because I am part of it but because I have seen bits and pieces of the teaser, which has come out in a neat manner. I can’t wait for the movie to be out.”

Having won a National award for her Tamil film Paruthiveeran and having worked across languages, Priyamani opened up on the positive side of the entire pan-Indian debate.” I would say it is better late than never. It is good that the topic is being discussed everywhere. Also, every industry that has been coming up with strong content has started getting the recognition they deserve,” she concluded.