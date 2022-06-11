Raja Kumari calls 'Ms Marvel' a cultural landmark

MUMBAI: Hip Hop artiste Raja Kumari, whose track 'Goddess' in collaboration with Krewella and NERVO features in the newly released superhero miniseries 'Ms Marvel', has called the show a cultural landmark as it presents brown or desi culture in its full glory.

Elaborating on the same, she said, "I have been a fan of the Marvel series. This is one of the ventures that is a cultural landmark for South Asians. In more ways than one, the show is unapologetically brown. It makes frequent references to Shah Rukh Khan."

Talking about what makes the series click with the south Asian community, she said, "It has snippets of the best of South Asian music. Anyone of South Asian descent will instantly identify with the series and may recognise the songs mentioned in the first two episodes."

Speaking of the series' soundtrack, Raja Kumari's 'Goddess' was joined by S P Balasubramaniam's voice, A R Rahman's 'Oh Nanba' from Rajinikanth's Lingaa, Ritviz's 'Sage', music by Kully Bhamra and Ishq Bector, and Angus Campbell's 'Disco Gully'.

After the resounding success of her latest 'EP HBIC', Raja Kumari is all set to announce exciting music soon.