Wikki, Nayan feed children, elders at different homes post wedding

People in different homes across Tamil Nadu were provided with sumptuous meal on the occasion of the star-couple's wedding.
Old people being served foodTwitter - @Rowdy_Pictures
CHENNAI: Following the star-studded wedding of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara in Chennai, the couple made the occasion special by feeding several children at different homes across the State.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's production house Rowdy Pictures in its official handle posted images and videos showing wedding feast being arranged in orphanages and old-age homes.

This good samaritan act has made the couple, known for its philanthropy, more endearing to the netizens.

Vignesh tied the knot to the love of his life at around 10:30 am in Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram.

Wikki and Nayan were smitten with each other on the sets of the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. They have been offering couple goals ever since. Now, this seven-year love story got solemnised with a wedding.

