Second schedule of Vishal-SJ Suryah’s Mark Antony commences

CHENNAI: The shoot of Vishal Krishna-SJ Suryah starrer, Mark Antony helmed by Adhik Ravichandran resumed in Chennai on Friday. This marks the beginning of the film’s second schedule of the period gangster film.

The first schedule of the film too was shot in Chennai across several locations. Ritu Verma will be pairing up with Vishal for the first time in this film. GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music for this film which will have editing by Vijay Velukutty & cinematography by Abhinandan Ramanujam.

Famous stunt directors Kanal Kannan, Peter Hein and Ravi Varma are doing the stunts for the film with Umesh Rajkumar doing the Production Design.

The occasion also marked the producer of the film Vinod’s birthday. Adhik took to social media and wrote, “”Wishing the Real DON of ‘Mark Antony’ Vinod Kumar. Big heart, big vision, big support, big budget. Thank you for this huge cast and crew sir. Can’t wait for people to see your big vision on this pan-Indian picture! Happy birthday! Wishing you a blockbuster year sir.” (sic)

Vinod had also produced Vishal’s Enemy co-starring Arya that hit the screens of Deepavali last year.