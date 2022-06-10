Om Raut is a magician, says Kriti Sanon on Adipurush

CHENNAI: Actress Kriti Sanon, who recently walked the green carpet at the IIFA 2022 awards in Abu Dhabi, told DT Next that she is excited for her upcoming film Adipurush that will have Prabhas playing the lead role. “It is one of the biggest films of my career. Working with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan has been a wonderful experience,” the actress told us. Kriti heaped praises on the director of the Om Raut, and called him a magician. “It is a delight to work with him. The world that he has created in Adipurush with his vision is a reflection of his passion. I can’t wait for you all to see the film,” she added.