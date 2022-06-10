Brindha’s second directorial titled Thugs

CHENNAI: Dance choreographer-director Brindha’s second directorial after Hey Sinamika has been titled Thugs.

To be produced and presented by Riya Shibu of HR Pictures, Vijay Sethupathi, Rana Daggubati, Arya, Nivin Pauly, Aishwarya Rajesh, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Desingh Periyasamy and Anirudh Ravichander released the first look poster of the film.

A source close to the film told us, “The film will be a raw action film with lots of interesting elements in it. Brindha master has handpicked all the actors for the film.”

Thugs will have National award-winning actor Bobby Simha and RK Suresh in lead roles. “Brindha wanted actors who could perform solid action blocks in the movie. Simha and Suresh were her obvious choices,” added the source.

Hridhu Haroon, who plays a crucial role in Mumbaikar, which co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Vikranth Massey will be seen in a pivotal role in Thugs. “Popular comedian Muneeskanth, who is known for his character roles in Raatchasan and Bachelor will be portraying a never-seen-before character in the movie that also has a star ensemble of Anaswara Rajan, Ramya , Appani Sarath.

Thugs will have several high-octane stunt sequences that will be choreographed by eminent stunt choreographers in the tinseltown,” he said. Priyesh handles the camera while Sam CS will compose the music and Praveen Antony is in charge of the cuts.