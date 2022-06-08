Keerthy Suresh, Nivetha Thomas heap praise on 'Vikram'

CHENNAI: Praises continue to be showered on director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action entertainer 'Vikram', with actresses Keerthy Suresh and Nivetha Thomas being the latest celebs to appreciate the cast and crew.

Taking to Twitter, Nivetha Thomas, who played Kamal Haasan's daughter in the Tamil film 'Papanasam', wrote, "As I stood watching the end credits roll, in between the sound of every clap I thought to myself, 'I had the honour of working with The Kamal Haasan? Girl, you are blessed!' Kamal Haasan sir, you were absolute magic!! Director Lokesh, Thank you!"