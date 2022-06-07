Madhavan, Sarita share throwback pictures on 23rd marriage anniversary

In the vintage picture, Madhavan can be seen sporting a charming smile, decked up in a suit and tie while his wife Sarita has ethnic wear on, with a subtle smile on her face. Both seem to be quite happy in the picture.

Sarita also took to Instagram to pen down a heartfelt post on their anniversary, reminiscing the old days. She shared a ‘Then’ and ‘Now’ picture of Madhavan and herself on her social media handle.

“23 yrs of togetherness. Today, I realized how quickly time flies. I love you so much. Happy wedding anniversary, my love.” captioned Sarita on her Instagram handle with lots of emojis.