It’s official! All set for Vignesh and Nayanthara’s wedding on June 9

CHENNAI: Kollywood's power couple director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara whose wedding has been creating a lot of buzz over the industry have broke silence and confirmed that their wedding is set to happen on June 9 in Mahabalipuram and the photos will be shared by them after the wedding in the afternoon.

Vignesh in a press meet said, "On June 9, I am getting married to the love of my life, Nayanthara. It will be an intimate event with our friends and families and a small circle of people. Initially, we had decided to marry in Tirupati, but there were logistic issues. Practically we couldn't proceed with plans of taking a lot of people so we chose Mahabalipuram as the destination."

He added, "After the marriage, we will share the photos in the afternoon, and on June 11, we will meet everyone."

The director also shared how his journey has been exciting and fulfilling since Podaa Podi as a writer-director to Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

"I started as a writer-director in my first film Podaa Podi and then to Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Netflix's Paava Kadhaigal's Love Panna Utturnam to recently released film that has been running successfully on theatres 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'. Until this film, as a writer-director, the support and the positivity you people have given me have brought me this far in the film industry,” he said.

