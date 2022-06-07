It’s official! All set for Vignesh and Nayanthara’s wedding on June 9

Vignesh in a press meet said, "On June 9, I am getting married to the love of my life, Nayanthara. It will be an intimate event with our friends and families and a small circle of people. Initially, we had decided to marry in Tirupati, but there were logistic issues. Practically we couldn't proceed with plans of taking a lot of people so we chose Mahabalipuram as the destination."

He added, "After the marriage, we will share the photos in the afternoon, and on June 11, we will meet everyone."