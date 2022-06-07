‘Coffee with Kaadhal challenged the writer in me’

Sunday has constantly raised the bar with comedy and commercial entertainers. According to him Coffee with Kaadhal was the most challenging one as a writer. “I must tell you this. Coffee with Kaadhal is the most challenging subject I have written in my career. It is a feel good story that revolves around three brothers and the obstacles they face in their respective lives. There are several rom-coms is Tamil, comedy films and actions. In fact the number of action films are too high that people have started carrying sickles and knives with them to theatres. However, there are only a handful of feel-good films. In Coffee With Kaadhal, there is romance, but that doesn’t dominate. You will laugh heartily but it isn’t a comic caper. I had to balance it out so that there is everything for the audience in it. The characters are plentiful that I had to give equal amount of screen space to everyone. It was indeed challenging. I believe that dialogues have to be strong enough for a film to have a special place in people’s hearts. Coffee with Kaadhal will have such dialogues and will make the movie timeless,” the director opens up.

Working with Jiiva and Jai yet again after Kalakalappu 2, he says, “They are talented actors and have mutual respect for each other. There was absolutely no ego on the sets. They are good friends and their chemisty has reflected well in the film’s output.”

Coming back to dialogues, we quote someone Sundar C’s underrated dialogues from Unakaaga Ellam Unakaaga, Ullathai Alli Thaa and Kalakalappu franchise. He laughs and says, “They are inspired from my real-life incidents. Do you remember the jogging scene from Unakaaga Ellam Unakaaga where Goundamani tells Karthik on how he puts up with Vinu Chakravarthy’s insult for the sake of having three proper meals a day? ‘Maapla moonu vela sothukaaga un appan pesardhelaam poruthukaren’. I keep telling my assitants the same. ‘Moonu vela sothukaaga enalaam panna vendi iruku’ (Things one has to do to earn three proper meals a day). Even Yogi Babu’s scene from Kalakalappu 2 where he says ‘En modulation la solla sonna un modulation la solra’ is something I use often with my assistants,” he concludes.