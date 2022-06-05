Tamil web series Suzhal set to release in 30 languages

CHENNAI: Talking to DT Next on the sidelines off IIFA 2022, Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, and Sriya Reddy say their web series Suzhal is made in Tamil Nadu for global audience

Suzhal, the only web series from the south, rather the only Indian web series was grandly announced at the IIFA 2022 awards in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on Friday. The cast and crew of the series that will première on Amazon Prime Video from June 16 and will release in Tamil, English, Hindi, Telugu, Thai, Vietnamese, Polish, Czech, Spanish and, Turkish among 30 other languages. Actor Kathir, who plays a small town cop in the series says, “Suzhal is made in Tamil Nadu for the global audience. It is an international web series and the content will be relatable to the audience even in remote villages on earth.” The actor plays a cop yet again after Sathru and Kathir is often fondly called baby-faced by his fans and the audience. Sriya laughs and says, “He can deceive you with his looks and his mannerism off camera. He is totally a different person when it comes to acting and can transform himself so well once the camera starts rolling. There is so much intensity in his eyes. When he is on screen, he is something else.”

Aishwarya says that she was initially apprehensive about being a part of Suzhal until she listened to the entire story. “When I first listened, I couldn’t see myself in the first few episodes and I asked Pushkar-Gayatri if I should really be doing this. But as the story started gathering pace I wanted to be a part of it. I watched it in dubbing and was amazed. We have been working on this for the last three years and shot in the middle of the pandemic. By now, Suzhal would have reached worldwide if not for COVID-19,” the actress says.

Sriya, despite being flooded with offers doesn’t accept one until she finds it convincing. She plays a ruthless cop in Suzhal. “Initially, I said no to Suzhal as well. But when I read it I couldn’t refuse it. Sometimes even the simplest of characters can be complicated and I loved the complexities my character has in the series,” she concludes.