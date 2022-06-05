IIFA 2022 winners list: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon win big

ABU DHABI: As IIFA Awards 2022 came to a conclusion, the list of the winners in various categories is out.

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal bagged the trophy of 'Best Actor (Male)' for his period piece Sardam Udham, direct by Shoojit Sircar.

The 34-year-old star's joy was pretty evident in a recent post, shared by him on his Instagram handle.

Sharing his joy with his fans, he wrote, "Behind all that jazz it's that boy who once thought everything he wished to achieve was all too far. Waited for you since forever... not leaving you tonight! IIFA Best Actor! Thank You @shoojitsircar for believing in me and making it possible for me and thank you Team #SardarUdham, this one's for all of us. For everyone who voted for this win, I love you! @iifa"