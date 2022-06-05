Elton dismisses reports of 'looking frail' during Germany tour stop

WASHINGTON: Iconic singer Elton John on Thursday made his fans sigh a heave of relief after he took to Instagram conveying that he was 'in top health' after reports were doing the rounds of Elton 'looking frail' in a wheelchair during his Germany tour stop before his pre-recorded performance at Queen's Jubilee concert on Saturday.

Page Six reported that taking to his Instagram account, Elton said, "I want to thank all my fans for reaching out to ask about my health after the tabloids ran a silly story about my 'looking frail' in a wheelchair. The true story is that I'm in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best. I give 100% every night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows. Your response to every show has been phenomenal and I'm loving every minute of it."