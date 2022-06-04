Wikki & Nayan invite Stalin to their wedding

CHENNAI: In the strongest confirmation yet, Kollywood power couple Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have signalled that they would be getting married soon as images of them inviting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin to their wedding are flooding the internet.
Wikki and Nayan were smitten with each other on the sets of the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. They have been offering couple goals ever since. Now, this seven-year love story is all set to be solemnised with a wedding.
Vignesh during the promotion events of his Kaathuvakula Rendu Kadhal said they would be getting hitched after making a "big successful movie" without giving out names, as his next one with Ajith Kumar would be his biggest in his 10-year directorial career.
However, reports of Wikki-Nayan weddings were rife following Kaathuvakula Rendu Kadhal as the couple was on a temple-hopping spree.
It was initially said they would tie the knot at Tirupati temple on June 9. But according to a recent update, they would be getting married in Chennai on June 5 and they would visit Tirupati following the wedding.
Despite the couple not being too forthcoming on wedding plans, they have been throwing hints with Stalin visit being the most telling of those. Wikki and Nayan paid a visit to Stalin's residence at Alwarpet. While Vignesh handed a bouquet, Nayanthara held onto something resembling a box or a stack of invitation cards. Actor-Politician Udhayanidhi Stalin too was present at the spot. Their wedding is expected to be a low-key event.
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are basking in the commercial success of their recent outing Kaathuvakula Rendu Kadhal starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha.