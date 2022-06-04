Wikki & Nayan invite Stalin to their wedding

CHENNAI: In the strongest confirmation yet, Kollywood power couple Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have signalled that they would be getting married soon as images of them inviting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin to their wedding are flooding the internet.



Wikki and Nayan were smitten with each other on the sets of the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. They have been offering couple goals ever since. Now, this seven-year love story is all set to be solemnised with a wedding.



Vignesh during the promotion events of his Kaathuvakula Rendu Kadhal said they would be getting hitched after making a "big successful movie" without giving out names, as his next one with Ajith Kumar would be his biggest in his 10-year directorial career.



However, reports of Wikki-Nayan weddings were rife following Kaathuvakula Rendu Kadhal as the couple was on a temple-hopping spree.