'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun salutes Adivi Sesh's 'Major'

HYDERABAD: Tollywood star Allu Arjun expressed his delight on social media, congratulating Adivi Sesh and his 'Major' team for delivering such a fantastic film. 'Major' has received rave reviews from all quarters, making it one of the most critically acclaimed films recently.

Allu Arjun's tweet reads, "Big congratulations to the entire team of #MajorTheFilm. A very heart touching film. Man of the show Adivi Sesh does his magic once again. Excelled work by director Sashi Tikka. Beautifully crafted. Big congratulations and my personal respect to Mahesh Babu for giving the audience such a heartwarming experience. Major: A story that touches every Indian heart."