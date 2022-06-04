Cinema

'Overwhelmed by love': Rolex thanks Lokesh for making Vikram happen

Suriya's cameo was made official by Lokesh after speculations flooded social media on his role in Vikram. Some even guessed that he would play the role of Kamal's son.
CHENNAI: Rolex has been the talk of the town since yesterday. Yes, as Kamal-Starrer Vikram hit the big screens yesterday, fans have been celebrating actor Suriya like never before. Many on Twitter opine that the Soorarai Pottru actor scored big time in the cameo.

Overwhelmed by the love, actor Suriya thanked director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the opportunity.

"Dearest @ikamalhaasan Anna எப்படி சொல்றது…!? This is a dream come true to be on screen with you..!

Thank you for making this happen! @Dir_Lokesh. Overwhelmed to see all the love!! #Rolex #Vikram," he wrote on Twitter.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film's music is composed by Anirudh and has Girish Gangadharan as cinematographer, Philomin Raj as editor, and Anbariv as the action choreographers.

