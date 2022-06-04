Cinema

Netizens troll ‘Jawaan’ first look, call copy of ‘Dark Man’

Directed by Atlee, who previously collaborated with Vijay in ‘Bigil’, marks his Bollywood debut with this film.
Netizens troll ‘Jawaan’ first look, call copy of ‘Dark Man’
While many appreciated the look of SRK in teaser, in which his face was hardly seen with a bandaged look, others wondered if it looked too similar to 1990 Liam Nesson classic ‘Darkman’. Twitter
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Shah Rukh Khan gave a surprise update yesterday, by dropping a teaser for his upcoming flick, titled ‘Jawaan’, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Directed by Atlee, who previously collaborated with Vijay in ‘Bigil’, marks his Bollywood debut with this film.

While many appreciated the look of SRK in teaser, in which his face was hardly seen with a bandaged look, others wondered if it looked too similar to 1990 Liam Nesson classic ‘Darkman’.
SRK’s iconic pose now a hashtag on Twitter!

While many appreciated the look of the Bollywood superstar in the teaser, in which his face was hardly seen with a bandaged look, others wondered if it looked too similar to 1990 Liam Nesson classic ‘Darkman’.

“Shah rukh Ji... Haven't seen Darkman 1990 Hollywood movie? Neeson getup," tweeted the fan, following teaser announcement, as several fans shared side-by-side comparison and many wondered if ‘Jawaan’ is actually a remake of ‘Dark Man’.

While many appreciated the look of SRK in teaser, in which his face was hardly seen with a bandaged look, others wondered if it looked too similar to 1990 Liam Nesson classic ‘Darkman’.
It’s true! Atlee & SRK join hands for Jawan; Anirudh on music
Shah Rukh Khan
SRK
Netizens
Atlee
Netizens Troll
Red Chillies Entertainment
Bollywood Debut
Bigil
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan
Netizens troll Jawaan first look
Jawaan
Dark Man
Dark Man Jawaan
copy of Dark Man
Darkman 1990 Hollywood movie
Darkman
SRK Jawaan

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in