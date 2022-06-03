Vikram craze: Kamal attends show; Ajith's family, Vikram Prabhu seen

CHENNAI: As Kamal Haasan's much eagerly awaited film 'Vikram' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj hit theatres today, apart from fans, who are going crazy over the film's massive positive response, it has also caught our Kollywood celebrities.
Recently, 'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan was seen attending a show of his film at a city theatre along with with some cast. Shalini Ajith Kumar and her daughter Anoushka, Suresh Chakravarthy, Vikram Prabhu, DoP Rathnavel and others attended the show as well.
Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Fassil in the lead roles and Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Anthony Varghese, Arjun Das, and Chemban Vinod in crucial roles.
The film distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin under his banner 'Red Giant Movies’ and bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s ‘Raajkamal Films International', has music composed by Anirudh and has Girish Gangadharan as cinematographer, Philomin Raj as editor, and Anbariv as the action choreographers.