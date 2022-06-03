Vikram craze: Kamal attends show; Ajith's family, Vikram Prabhu seen

Recently, 'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan was seen attending a show of his film at a city theatre along with with some cast. Shalini Ajith Kumar and her daughter Anoushka, Suresh Chakravarthy, Vikram Prabhu, DoP Rathnavel and others attended the show as well.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Fassil in the lead roles and Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Anthony Varghese, Arjun Das, and Chemban Vinod in crucial roles.