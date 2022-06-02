Cinema

Things to remember from Kaithi before watching Vikram

Dubbed in Russian language, the film, titled ‘Узник', (prisoner) was released in around 297 screens across 127 cities across the country.
Things to remember from Kaithi before watching Vikram
Still from Kaithi
Online Desk

CHENNAI: With director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirming that Vikram’s storyline is connected to his second flick Kaithi, let’s revisit and remember a few things from the movie.

Cast:-

Karthi : Dilli

Narain : Bijoy

Dheena : Kamachi

Arjun Das : Anbu

Harish Uthaman : Adaikalam

Harish Peeradi : Stephen Raj

Synopsis: Help from a convict, who is just released from prison is on his way to meet his daughter for the first time, is sought from an injured cop to protect him and his colleagues from a drug mafia.

Plot:-

* At an orphanage, Dilli’s daughter Amudha is told that someone important is going to meet her in the next day.

* Meanwhile, a smuggling van carrying cocaine from smugglers headed by Adaikalam is seized by Inspector Bijoy.

* Adaikalam's brother Anbu plans to capture a few police officials to retrieve the contraband.

* In their plan, all the police officials in the city get unconscious after consuming poisoned drinks at a higher official's retirement party, according to his plan.

* Bijoy, who avoided the drink as he was under medication, tries to save the lives with the help of Dilli, an ex-prisoner.

* Bijoy asks Dilli to help him save the officers' lives by threatening him that he would not let the latter meet his daughter Amudha the next morning.

* Dilli’s journey of saving lives and meeting his daughter is Kaithi.

Still from Kaithi
Revisit Kaithi before getting into world of Vikram: Lokesh Kanagaraj

What else do you need to know?

* The film's massive success propelled Lokesh Kanakaraj to stardom, who went on to make the hit Thalapathy Vijay - Vijay Sethupathi starrer 'Master'.

* Despite its clash with Bigil during Deepavali in 2019, the film turned out to be a blockbuster.

* Dubbed in Russian language, the film, titled ‘Узник', (prisoner) was released in around 297 screens across 127 cities across the country.

* S.R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures joined hands with Reliance Entertainment for the Bollywood remake. The movie will star Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

* The film is inspired by the 1976 movie Assault on Precinct 13.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Kamal Haasan
Vikram
Lokesh Kanagaraj
Karthi
Anirudh Ravichander
Kaithi

Related Stories

No stories found.