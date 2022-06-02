Things to remember from Kaithi before watching Vikram

CHENNAI: With director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirming that Vikram’s storyline is connected to his second flick Kaithi, let’s revisit and remember a few things from the movie.

Cast:-

Karthi : Dilli

Narain : Bijoy

Dheena : Kamachi

Arjun Das : Anbu

Harish Uthaman : Adaikalam

Harish Peeradi : Stephen Raj

Synopsis: Help from a convict, who is just released from prison is on his way to meet his daughter for the first time, is sought from an injured cop to protect him and his colleagues from a drug mafia.

Plot:-

* At an orphanage, Dilli’s daughter Amudha is told that someone important is going to meet her in the next day.

* Meanwhile, a smuggling van carrying cocaine from smugglers headed by Adaikalam is seized by Inspector Bijoy.

* Adaikalam's brother Anbu plans to capture a few police officials to retrieve the contraband.

* In their plan, all the police officials in the city get unconscious after consuming poisoned drinks at a higher official's retirement party, according to his plan.

* Bijoy, who avoided the drink as he was under medication, tries to save the lives with the help of Dilli, an ex-prisoner.

* Bijoy asks Dilli to help him save the officers' lives by threatening him that he would not let the latter meet his daughter Amudha the next morning.

* Dilli’s journey of saving lives and meeting his daughter is Kaithi.