Docuseries on controversial godman to premiere on June 2

CHENNAI: The docu-series My Daughter Joined a Cult which follows the life of controversial self-proclaimed godman Swami Nithyananda, will premiere on OTT in India from June 2.

The series documents the claims made by ex-devotees of Nithyananda, who allegedly deceived his believers by luring them into joining his ashram and gurukul trust ‘Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam’, and then later allegedly abused them.

With a range of testimonies from devotees, lawyers, journalists and activists, the docu-series presents a narrative on the highs and lows of Nithyananda’s life in the pursuit of the reason behind his strong following despite being termed a fugitive by his ex-followers.

Commenting on the occasion, the director of the series, Naman Saraiya said, “Such a comprehensive and complex investigation into Nithyananda and his religious movement would not have been possible without the trust and cooperation of each person we crossed paths with, be it former devotees, survivors, journalists, lawyers, and police officers.”

“I hope the series resonates with audiences around the world, and generates greater awareness of the events that led to his fall from grace and the indelible impact on those left in its wake,” he added.

My Daughter Joined A Cult will premiere on Discovery+ India from June 2 and will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English, Kannada, and Malayalam.