Delhi-based indie artist Sheil Sagar dies at 22

CHENNAI: Delhi-based independent singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Sheil Sagar, passed away due to causes yet unknown. The news was confirmed by friends and musicians from the indie scene on social media.

The 22-year-old talented musician rose to fame within the indie music scene with his soothing acoustic debut single "If I tried" released last year, which has gone on to amass over 40,000 streams on the music-streaming app Spotify alone.

Apart from the single, Sheil sang three more songs in 2021 -- "Before It Goes", "Still" and "Mr.Mobile Man-Live" and all of them were adored by the indie music lovers. Specifically, "Mr.Mobile Man-Live" was recorded live and filmed during a soundcheck at The Piano Man Jazz Club in Gurugam.

Shelil, the versatile artist was known for nailing Frank Sinatra's covers and his ability on handling instruments such as piano, guitar, and saxophone and as a producer-composer. He was also known for his soothing low-baritone voice.

The artist was also the former vice-president at the music society of Hansraj College where he actively engaged with the Delhi University music community. He has also won awards and competitions organised by the likes of Global Music Institute and Compass Box Studios.

Apart from being an indie musician, he has also contributed his skills to other artists, most recently performing on Anchit Magee's just-out debut EP Adhoore.

Shelil's death has particularly left a void in the indie space and overall the music community itself adding to popular singers Sindhu Moose Wala's death on May 29 and KK's death on May 31.