Bollywood celebs react to Johnny Depp's win over Amber Heard

MUMBAI: Popular American actor Johnny Depp on Wednesday won a high-profile defamation case between him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Following his win, several Bollywood celebrities expressed their support for the decision made by the jury in favour of Johnny Depp via social media.

Global star Ali Fazal took to his Instagram stories, clearly, the 35-year-old star was watching the Johnny Depp’s verdict’s live coverage. In his first story, he wrote, ” OK this is next level aniticipation :::. Anyone else watching this. #depp #heard #verdict”

In another story, Ali shared a picture of Johnny’s win.