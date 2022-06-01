’Vikram' trailer light up Burj Khalifa, team shares video

CHENNAI: With just a day is left to release the most anticipated movie 'Vikram' on June 3, the trailer of the movie lit up Burj Khalifa, Dubai on Wednesday. The team posted the live stream link on its official Instagram page Raaj Kamal Films International.
Earlier, the production house of the movie took to Twitter to announce this live streaming of the movie trailer, "Brace yourselves for one of the most extravagant events in the cinematic universe - with none other than UlagaNayagan #Vikram trailer to be presented on the world's tallest screen, Burj Khalifa, on 1st June at 8.10pm. Special thanks to @ReelCinemas & Emaar." (sic)
For the past two weeks Kamal Haasan has been travelling to many cities in India to promote the movie globally. The film is releasing in India and worldwide.
Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, the film features Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faazil playing major roles along with Kamal Haasan. The music for the movie is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran.
The film has got a U/A certificate from the Censor Board.
The movie kickstarted its promotion by releasing the trailer on May 19.
Kamal Haasan had announced at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 that the movie will also be in Non-Fungible Token (NFT) and is on the Metaverse platform.
