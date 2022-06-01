UyirinUyire and many more...: Actor Suriya on singer KK's demise

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya was one of the several celebrities to condole the death of renowned singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, and said his songs will continue to live in the hearts of millions of people.
"Your voice will always remain in our hearts! #UyirinUyire and many more…! #RIPKK," Suriya tweeted. The 53-year-old singer's body was brought to Rabindra Sadan after post-mortem examination was conducted at state-run SSKM Hospital earlier in the day, an official said.
His mortal remains will be taken to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and handed over to his family, who will fly to Mumbai with the body, he said.
KK was declared brought dead by doctors of a hospital where he was taken after he fell unconscious upon his return to a hotel from a concert on Tuesday night, police said.