UyirinUyire and many more...: Actor Suriya on singer KK's demise

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya was one of the several celebrities to condole the death of renowned singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, and said his songs will continue to live in the hearts of millions of people.

"Your voice will always remain in our hearts! #UyirinUyire and many more…! #RIPKK," Suriya tweeted. The 53-year-old singer's body was brought to Rabindra Sadan after post-mortem examination was conducted at state-run SSKM Hospital earlier in the day, an official said.