Uyirin Uyire to Ninaithu Ninaithu: KK’s popular Tamil songs

CHENNAI: Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK, was a singer and songwriter who died on May 31 at the age of 53. His fans will remember him for decades because of his boisterous yet mellifluous voice.

His melodic voice and passion for love songs struck a chord with the public, elevating him beyond all of Bollywood's brilliant vocalists. KK never shied away from singing in languages he was unfamiliar with, such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati, despite being a Malayali by origin and having never received any official music training. Another reason why the singer's followers may be found all across the country.