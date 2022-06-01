Uyirin Uyire to Ninaithu Ninaithu: KK’s popular Tamil songs

CHENNAI: Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK, was a singer and songwriter who died on May 31 at the age of 53. His fans will remember him for decades because of his boisterous yet mellifluous voice.
His melodic voice and passion for love songs struck a chord with the public, elevating him beyond all of Bollywood's brilliant vocalists. KK never shied away from singing in languages he was unfamiliar with, such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati, despite being a Malayali by origin and having never received any official music training. Another reason why the singer's followers may be found all across the country.
The multifaceted singer was a vital part of most '90s kids' lives, as his music helped many of them get through various aspects of life, including heartbreaks and the mundane everyday hustles.
The dynamic singer has sung some of Kollywood's best tunes. Here are a few evergreen KK's timeless Tamil tunes.
Minsara Kanavu (1997): Strawberry Kannae (Music Composer - AR Rahman)
Shahjahan (2001): Kadhal Oru (Music Composer - Mani Sharma)
12B (2001): Love Pannu - Oru Punnagai Poove (Music Composer - Harris Jayaraj)
Red (2002): Olikuchi Udambukari (Music Composer - Deva)
Dhool (2003): Gundu Gundu Gundu Penne (Music Composer - Vidyasagar)
Kaakha Kaakha (2003): Uyirin Uyire (Music Composer - Harris Jayaraj)
M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi (2004): Vachika Vachikava Idupula (Music Composer - Srikanth Deva)
Ghilli (2004): Appadi Podu (Music Composer - Vidyasagar)
M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi (2004): Neeye Neeye (Music Composer - Srikanth Deva)
Manmadhan (2004): Kadhal Valarthen (Music Composer - Yuvan Shankar Raja)
Anniyan (2005): Andangkaka Kondakari (Music Composer - Harris Jayaraj)
Kutty (2010): Feel My Love (Music Composer - Devi Sri Prasad)