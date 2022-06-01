The onus is on me to prove my versatility: Arun Vijay

CHENNAI: Tamil cinema’s man of the moment, actor-producer Arun Vijay, tells DT Next in this interview about the overwhelming response that the teaser of Agni Siragugal and the trailer of Yaanai have received in the last one week. He says that he is no mood to rest on laurels, as the responsibility has only increased

Arun Vijay has grabbed many eyeballs with the teaser of Agni Siragugal and raised the expectation meter on what his role would be in the film. Even as netizens were extensively going gaga over the teaser, he put up a one-man show in the trailer of Yaanai that released on Monday and has clocked over 2 million views in less than 24 hours. His contrasting looks in both these films is now the trending entertainment hashtag on social media pages and he smiles. “I have been reading them and have responded to as much as I could. All I can say is that I am overwhelmed but this has only increased my responsibility,” the actor-producer tells us.

Arun Vijay is an actor who goes out of his way to promote his films and takes his time out to hear individual feedback on his looks and performances in them through calls and messages. Tell him about his contrasting looks in both these films, he smiles and says, “Even the way I had to dub for my roles in Agni Siragugal and Yaanai were totally different.

I had to bring out the authenticity in the south dialect in Yaanai, which was quite challenging. Also, I am back in the rural backdrop after a long time. It is going to be a proper commercial mass entertainer which is diametrically opposite to Agni Siragugal.”

Apart from these films he also has Borrder directed by Arivazhagan and another web series with the same director as well. “There is Sinam too which I have also produced and we will be fixing a release date soon. You know what? Though I have been listening to quite a few scripts, I have not signed any this year so far as I can’t wait to see how the audience would receive it,” he adds.

Arun Vijay says that he will start signing films once Agni Siragugal and Yaanai release. “As I said before, there is a certain amount of responsibility I have in entertaining people. It has been over two years since I have had a theatrical release. So my upcoming releases should be worth it. I want to be known for versatility and the onus is on me to do good roles-one different from the other,” he concludes.

