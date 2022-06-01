‘It wasn’t about ego’: Kiccha Sudeep on Twitter spat with Ajay Devgn

CHENNAI: Earlier in April, in a response to a question about ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ as a pan-Indian film, Sudeep’s comment on Bollywood producing films of their own resulted in a Twitter spat between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep.

Hitting back at the actor, Ajay Devgn questioned the Kannada star why he then dubs his films in Hindi other than his mother tongue. Ajay Devgn then received backlash for his comment and Bollywood star claimed something was lost in translation, to which Sudeep gave a grounded reply that it is a privilege to have a conversation with him and probably, a healthy one next time.

Now, in a latest interview, Kiccha Sudeep opened about the much-debated controversial debate and said that ‘it wasn’t about ego’.

The actor elaborated, “He had a question to me, and I respected that, and I wanted to answer. Though that came in Hindi… I understood Hindi, but I responded in English so that everybody understands what I was trying to say.”

He added, “Of course, Ajay sir got a different interpretation of the whole thing, but that’s fair enough. But I also had to make a point, the point being that… It wasn’t about ego. If I wanted to provoke or be arrogant, I would’ve been arrogant from the first tweet. I didn’t have to wait for my third one. But what would have happened if I had sent the text in Kannada? This is a very honest point, which I think even he respected.”

Meanwhile, Kiccha Sudeep plans to release his next pan-Indian film, titled ‘Vikrant Rona’ on 28 July 2022.