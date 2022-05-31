The Boys is unapologetic, even more so in season 3: Erin Moriarty

CHENNAI: Bloodier and wilder is how actor Erin Moriarty describes the upcoming season three of The Boys, the popular superhero satirical series that she says is “Marvel combined with a bit of social commentary”.

The series will take forward its inherent commentary about the issues that plague the real world, said Moriarty, who plays Annie January aka superhero Starlight on the show.

“It’s definitely unapologetic. And I would say that it’s even more unapologetic this season,” the 27-year-old actor said.

The Boys tackles a world where superheroes are worshipped as celebrity figures by the masses but deep inside, they are rotten, corrupt and unhinged personalities who are controlled by an evil business corporation called Vought.

Their adversary is the titular band of everyday guys who have only one mission, to expose the real nature of the so-called superheroes.

Based on bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys had a smash hit debut in 2019, earning praise for flipping the superhero genre on its head as well as doling out high action, drama and gore.

The second season, which was released in

2020 on streaming service Prime Video, only took these moments a step ahead.

“If you’ve seen the two previous seasons, you know how far we take it. How wild it gets, how hilarious it gets and how generally iconic, classic it is. And when we say that we’ve taken it up a notch for season three, people know what we are talking about. Then there’s no way to be mentally prepared.

“For the audience, they’re just going to see things that they not only have never seen before and are crazier than previous seasons, but they’re going to watch and see things that they never expected to see in their entire life, which is saying a lot,” Moriarty teased.

One of the highlights of season three is going to be the ‘Herogasm’ episode, which is based on the raunchiest storyline of the original comic and will see the group of superheroes called The Seven indulging in some truly wild activities.

“People know that we’re doing the ‘Herogasm’ episode, which is one of the things that I, as an actress, have never seen. And I don’t think I ever will see again,” Moriarty said. Besides the plethora of bloody and gory moments, another reason for the popularity of The Boys is the way it tackles real-world problems.