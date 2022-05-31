Liam Neeson returns as the voice of Qui Gon Jinn in latest Star Wars

CHENNAI: There is already more to the Star Wars lore than the expanse of the horizons, and just when you thought that it could not become even more vast, comes in another addition to the legacy of Star Wars.

When it is not focusing on covering single character arcs like Luke Skywalker, Anakin Skywalker, Obi Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett or the Mandalorian, Star Wars universe is out composing anthology series dedicated to expanding the scopes of George Lucas’s epic sci-fi space opera.

Joining Disney+ in an addition to the roster of many animated Star Wars adventures like The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, and Rebels are the new anthology series titled Tales of the Jedi that will not only cover the character arcs of Ahsoka and Count Dooku at different parts of their lives, but it will also see Liam Neeson return to voice the great Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn.

Tales of the Jedi was officially revealed at Star Wars Celebration and will consist of six episodes, with three focusing on Ahsoka and the other three focusing on Count Dooku.

In even more good news for

Star Wars fans, Dave Filoni, one of the big creative heads behind big animation masterpieces like The Clone Wars and the great follow ups like Rebels and The Bad Batch along with brilliant live action series of The Mandalorian and the upcoming Ahsoka series serves as writer and executive producer on this series, adding even more to the hype of the show.

At Star Wars Celebration, moderator Amy Ratcliffe welcomed Dave Filoni to the Tales of the Jedi panel so he could reveal details, concept art, and exciting new footage for the Tales of the Jedi. On the anthology’s genesis, Filoni explained that, “While working on The Mandalorian, I would work on these stories. I wrote this one story and showed it to Carrie Beck (the producer).”

At first it seemed that they may not find the money to bring the stories to life. Still, “She found a way to get this done. And I had to write more Tales. It was a great project to take what I learned in live-action and apply to animation,” Filoni said.

The series is set to première sometime the fall of 2022, though no exact release date has been announced as of yet.

With this, Tales of the Jedi joins in the roster of the several upcoming Star Wars projects such as Andor, Skeleton Crew, the upcoming sequel to highly acclaimed Jedi Fallen Order game Jedi Survivor, Mandalorian Season 3, the upcoming live action series of Ahsoka in addition to the newest entry in the Star Wars saga, the Obi Wan Kenobi series which was released on May 27.

The galaxy is vast and full of stories untold, past and present rife with mysteries, so who knows what other stories are planned and yet to be announced at the storyboards of LucasFilms.