Justin Bieber pens a heartfelt birthday post for his little sister

WASHINGTON: On the occasion of his little sister Jazmyn's 14th birthday, singer Justin Bieber dropped a sweet wish on social media. Taking to Instagram, Justin dropped a string of images of him with Jazmyn from their past and present.

"Can't believe I'm saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for !! Love you @jazmynbieber," he captioned the post.

Jazmyn and her 12-year-old brother Jaxon are Justin's half-siblings from his father Jeremy Bieber's previous relationship with ex Erin Wagner.