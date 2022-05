Fans of Naga Chaitanya wanted more of him in Laal Singh Chaddha trailer

CHENNAI: Naga Chaitanya, who is set to make his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has excitedly shared the film’s theatrical trailer but his fans appear to be dissatisfied with Chaitanya’s limited screen time in the trailer.

As per the ongoing buzz on social media, Naga Chaitanya’s fans seem to have expected more of his presence in the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha which was unleashed on Sunday.

Despite the fact that this is the Majili actor’s maiden Bollywood project, Chaitanya isn’t given much screen time in the trailer. We only see him in three or four shots. Chaitanya’s very little screen time in the trailer does not satisfy his fans who are looking forward to the movie.

On the other hand, some Tollywood fans believe Chaitanya’s role in the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump is far more important than what is shown in the trailer, and thus advise his fans to hold off until the film is released.

Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on August 11 and it could be a watershed moment in Naga Chaitanya’s career.