Condolences pour in for KK, Harris Jayaraj calls him 'Uyirin Uyire'

CHENNAI: Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK, has passed away late on Tuesday night.

KK said he felt unwell after performing in a concert for an hour. He was taken to a private hospital from the hotel where he stayed at. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.

He was 53. He is survived by his wife Jyothy, and two children, Nakul Krishna Kunnath and Tamara Kunnath.