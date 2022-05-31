Condolences pour in for KK, Harris Jayaraj calls him 'Uyirin Uyire'

CHENNAI: Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK, has passed away late on Tuesday night.
KK said he felt unwell after performing in a concert for an hour. He was taken to a private hospital from the hotel where he stayed at. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.
He was 53. He is survived by his wife Jyothy, and two children, Nakul Krishna Kunnath and Tamara Kunnath.
The versatile singer has sung in numerous Indian languages, including Tamil. Popular Tamil music composer Harris Jayaraj expressed his condolence message to the singer, the composer called KK as "Uyirin Uyire", a hit song sung by the singer along with KS Chitra in the Suriya-starrer Khakka Khakka (2002).
Harris also shared a photo with the singer from the recording session of their last collaboration on his social media handle.
Popular singer Shreya Ghoshal said said she is "unable to wrap her head around the news". She continued saying she is "numb" after she heard the news of KK's demise, and it was "hard to accept". The duo have paired up for several songs including 'Abhi Abhi Toh Mile Ho' from Jism-2.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a condolence note on his social media handle. Modi noted that KK's songs "reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups", and said he would be remembered through his songs.