'Brahmastra' makers reveal first look of major characters

MUMBAI: Brahmastra'' team on Tuesday released the first looks of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy from the much-anticipated fantasy adventure movie.

The special video, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was shared by director of the film Ayan Mukerji and Dharma Productions on the ninth anniversary of the filmmaker's blockbuster hit ''Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani''.

Set to a rousing background score and loaded with VFX, the 32-second-long clip teases the world of ''Brahmastra Part One: Shiva''.