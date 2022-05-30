STR's Maanaadu collects Rs 117 cr at worldwide box office

CHENNAI: Director Venkat Prabhu's time-loop thriller 'Maanaadu', featuring Silambarasan, SJ Suryah, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, is reported to have crossed the 100-crore mark and has collected Rs 117 crore at worldwide box office.

The film which was first released in theatres on November 25 after overcoming several problems, has now emerged as this year's mega blockbuster due to the expectional performance from both the lead actors - Silambarasan and SJ Suryah.

Sharing the news, the producer of the film Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions, tweeted, "Glad to announce that our #Maanaadu has collected 117Cr at Worldwide Box Office. It becomes this year's Mega Blockbuster. I thank @SilambarasanTR_ @vp_offl @iam_SJSuryah @thisisysr @kalyanipriyan @Cinemainmygenes @Richardmnathan @silvastunt @UmeshJKumar @johnmediamanagr".

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film narrates the edge-of-the-seat tale of the protagonist Abdul Khaaliq who gets caught in a time-loop leading to a series of life altering events.

'Maanaadu' also stars SA Chandrasekhar, YG Mahendran, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Anjena Kirti in prominent roles.

The film's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja with cinematography handled by Richard M Nathan and editing done by Praveen KL.