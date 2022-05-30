Sivakarthikeyan's #SK20 to release worldwide on August 31

CHENNAI: After the blockbuster success of Don directed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi, actor Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film tentatively named #SK20 directed by 'Jathi Ratnalu' fame Anudeep KV is to have a worldwide release on 31 August 2022.

Tentatively titled ''SK20'', the film is be shot in Tamil and Telugu and is said to be a fun-filled entertainer and has Ukrainian model Maria Riaboshapka playing the female lead.