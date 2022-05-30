Sivakarthikeyan's #SK20 to release worldwide on August 31

CHENNAI: After the blockbuster success of Don directed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi, actor Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film tentatively named #SK20 directed by 'Jathi Ratnalu' fame Anudeep KV is to have a worldwide release on 31 August 2022.
Tentatively titled ''SK20'', the film is be shot in Tamil and Telugu and is said to be a fun-filled entertainer and has Ukrainian model Maria Riaboshapka playing the female lead.
The film is presented by Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions and Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of SVCLLP (Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP) in association with Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies.
The music for the movie is composed by Thaman and the cinematography for the film is done by Manoj Paramahamsa.
Actors Sathyaraj, Naveen Polishetty, and Premgi Amaren are roped in to play important roles in the film.